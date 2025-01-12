Merrimack faces Manhattan after Clark’s 23-point showing

Manhattan Jaspers (7-7, 2-3 MAAC) at Merrimack Warriors (7-8, 4-0 MAAC) North Andover, Massachusetts; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Manhattan Jaspers (7-7, 2-3 MAAC) at Merrimack Warriors (7-8, 4-0 MAAC)

North Andover, Massachusetts; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Warriors -7.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Merrimack plays Manhattan after Adam Clark scored 23 points in Merrimack’s 66-65 victory against the Sacred Heart Pioneers.

The Warriors are 3-1 on their home court. Merrimack is ninth in the MAAC with 20.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Sean Trumper averaging 4.5.

The Jaspers are 2-3 in conference matchups. Manhattan allows 78.4 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.9 points per game.

Merrimack’s average of 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 fewer made shots on average than the 8.4 per game Manhattan allows. Manhattan has shot at a 43.5% clip from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points above the 41.5% shooting opponents of Merrimack have averaged.

The Warriors and Jaspers square off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clark is averaging 20.1 points, 5.2 assists and 1.9 steals for the Warriors.

Will Sydnor is averaging 16.2 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Jaspers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 6-4, averaging 69.3 points, 25.2 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points per game.

Jaspers: 5-5, averaging 77.4 points, 32.2 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.