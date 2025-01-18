Merrimack defeats Siena 64-58

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — Matt Becht’s 18 points helped Merrimack defeat Siena 64-58 on Saturday. Becht also contributed three…

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — Matt Becht’s 18 points helped Merrimack defeat Siena 64-58 on Saturday.

Becht also contributed three steals for the Warriors (9-9, 6-1 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Adam Clark scored 15 points while going 7 of 15 from the field and added seven rebounds, six assists, and four steals. Devon Savage shot 4 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points, while adding three steals.

The Saints (8-10, 3-4) were led by Brendan Coyle, who recorded 16 points and seven rebounds. Gavin Doty added 12 points and 10 rebounds for Siena. Justice Shoats also had 10 points, six rebounds and five assists.

