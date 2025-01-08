Meredith leads Northern Kentucky against Robert Morris after 20-point showing

Robert Morris Colonials (5-9, 1-4 Horizon) at Northern Kentucky Norse (4-12, 1-4 Horizon) Highland Heights, Kentucky; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST…

Robert Morris Colonials (5-9, 1-4 Horizon) at Northern Kentucky Norse (4-12, 1-4 Horizon)

Highland Heights, Kentucky; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Kentucky hosts Robert Morris after Mya Meredith scored 20 points in Northern Kentucky’s 68-65 victory against the Milwaukee Panthers.

The Norse are 1-5 in home games. Northern Kentucky ranks eighth in the Horizon in team defense, giving up 71.3 points while holding opponents to 44.5% shooting.

The Colonials are 1-4 against conference opponents. Robert Morris averages 16.4 turnovers per game and is 3-4 when winning the turnover battle.

Northern Kentucky’s average of 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 fewer made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Robert Morris allows. Robert Morris averages 58.6 points per game, 12.7 fewer points than the 71.3 Northern Kentucky allows to opponents.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Meredith is averaging 8.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Norse.

Noa Givon averages 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Colonials, scoring 11.1 points while shooting 25.8% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Norse: 2-8, averaging 62.1 points, 33.5 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.2 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 37.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points per game.

Colonials: 3-7, averaging 57.0 points, 32.5 rebounds, 8.7 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 37.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.