Mercyhurst visits LIU after Davis’ 23-point game

Mercyhurst Lakers (8-12, 2-3 NEC) at Long Island Sharks (9-11, 5-0 NEC)

New York; Monday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sharks -7.5; over/under is 126.5

BOTTOM LINE: LIU hosts Mercyhurst after Malachi Davis scored 23 points in LIU’s 64-51 victory over the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash.

The Sharks have gone 5-3 in home games. LIU has a 2-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Lakers are 2-3 in conference games. Mercyhurst allows 69.1 points to opponents while being outscored by 3.8 points per game.

LIU’s average of 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Mercyhurst allows. Mercyhurst averages 65.3 points per game, 1.9 fewer than the 67.2 LIU gives up to opponents.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Davis is averaging 17.6 points and 1.7 steals for the Sharks.

Jeff Planutis is averaging 14 points for the Lakers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 6-4, averaging 67.6 points, 33.7 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.4 points per game.

Lakers: 3-7, averaging 63.0 points, 24.2 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

