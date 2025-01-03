Mercyhurst takes on Stonehill, aims to end 3-game slide

Stonehill Skyhawks (8-7) at Mercyhurst Lakers (6-9) Erie, Pennsylvania; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Skyhawks -2.5; over/under is…

Stonehill Skyhawks (8-7) at Mercyhurst Lakers (6-9)

Erie, Pennsylvania; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Skyhawks -2.5; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: Mercyhurst looks to end its three-game slide when the Lakers play Stonehill.

The Lakers are 4-1 in home games. Mercyhurst ranks sixth in the NEC with 7.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Aidan Reichert averaging 2.0.

The Skyhawks are 1-6 on the road. Stonehill is 4-5 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Mercyhurst is shooting 43.0% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points lower than the 43.6% Stonehill allows to opponents. Stonehill averages 9.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.4 more made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Mercyhurst gives up.

The Lakers and Skyhawks match up Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeff Planutis is shooting 45.7% and averaging 14.5 points for the Lakers.

Amir Nesbitt is averaging 8.6 points and 3.1 assists for the Skyhawks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 3-7, averaging 63.9 points, 26.3 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.

Skyhawks: 6-4, averaging 74.8 points, 30.2 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

