Mercyhurst plays Saint Francis (PA) on 4-game road skid

Mercyhurst Lakers (7-10, 1-1 NEC) at Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (5-11, 0-2 NEC) Loretto, Pennsylvania; Friday, 7 p.m. EST…

Mercyhurst Lakers (7-10, 1-1 NEC) at Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (5-11, 0-2 NEC)

Loretto, Pennsylvania; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mercyhurst travels to Saint Francis (PA) looking to end its four-game road slide.

The Red Flash have gone 4-3 at home. Saint Francis (PA) has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Lakers are 1-1 in conference games. Mercyhurst is sixth in the NEC scoring 29.6 points per game in the paint led by Aidan Reichert averaging 6.3.

Saint Francis (PA) averages 72.1 points per game, 3.6 more points than the 68.5 Mercyhurst allows. Mercyhurst averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 fewer made shots on average than the 8.4 per game Saint Francis (PA) gives up.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bobby Rosenberger III is scoring 12.4 points per game with 4.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Red Flash.

Jeff Planutis is shooting 46.6% and averaging 14.7 points for the Lakers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Flash: 3-7, averaging 75.3 points, 32.2 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points per game.

Lakers: 3-7, averaging 61.9 points, 24.5 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.