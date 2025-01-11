Mercyhurst hosts Brown and Fairleigh Dickinson

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (12-3, 2-0 NEC) at Mercyhurst Lakers (4-10, 1-2 NEC) Erie, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (12-3, 2-0 NEC) at Mercyhurst Lakers (4-10, 1-2 NEC)

Erie, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fairleigh Dickinson visits Mercyhurst after Teneisia Brown scored 22 points in Fairleigh Dickinson’s 63-55 win against the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash.

The Lakers have gone 4-1 at home. Mercyhurst gives up 67.9 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.6 points per game.

The Knights have gone 2-0 against NEC opponents. Fairleigh Dickinson is 3-2 against opponents over .500.

Mercyhurst is shooting 40.5% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 39.1% Fairleigh Dickinson allows to opponents. Fairleigh Dickinson averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.9 more made shots on average than the 4.8 per game Mercyhurst gives up.

The Lakers and Knights face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jenna Van Schaik is averaging 11.6 points, 3.1 assists and 1.6 steals for the Lakers.

Brown is scoring 13.9 points per game and averaging 9.3 rebounds for the Knights.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 3-7, averaging 66.6 points, 30.9 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 7.9 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points per game.

Knights: 8-2, averaging 65.5 points, 34.4 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.