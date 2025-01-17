Mercyhurst faces Wagner on 6-game road skid

Mercyhurst Lakers (7-12, 1-3 NEC) at Wagner Seahawks (9-7, 1-2 NEC) Staten Island, New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Mercyhurst Lakers (7-12, 1-3 NEC) at Wagner Seahawks (9-7, 1-2 NEC)

Staten Island, New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mercyhurst travels to Wagner looking to end its six-game road slide.

The Seahawks have gone 5-3 in home games. Wagner scores 63.8 points while outscoring opponents by 5.9 points per game.

The Lakers are 1-3 against NEC opponents. Mercyhurst ranks seventh in the NEC with 7.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Aidan Reichert averaging 2.2.

Wagner scores 63.8 points per game, 5.5 fewer points than the 69.3 Mercyhurst gives up. Mercyhurst scores 7.2 more points per game (65.1) than Wagner allows to opponents (57.9).

The Seahawks and Lakers face off Saturday for the first time in NEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: R.J. Greene is averaging 8.7 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Seahawks.

Jeff Planutis is averaging 14.1 points for the Lakers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seahawks: 6-4, averaging 66.1 points, 34.1 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 7.9 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.6 points per game.

Lakers: 2-8, averaging 62.0 points, 24.3 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

