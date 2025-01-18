Mercyhurst faces Wagner on 6-game road skid

Mercyhurst Lakers (7-12, 1-3 NEC) at Wagner Seahawks (9-7, 1-2 NEC) Staten Island, New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Mercyhurst Lakers (7-12, 1-3 NEC) at Wagner Seahawks (9-7, 1-2 NEC)

Staten Island, New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seahawks -4.5; over/under is 118

BOTTOM LINE: Mercyhurst travels to Wagner looking to end its six-game road slide.

The Seahawks are 5-3 in home games. Wagner has a 2-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Lakers have gone 1-3 against NEC opponents. Mercyhurst ranks sixth in the NEC shooting 32.4% from 3-point range.

Wagner is shooting 40.6% from the field this season, 6.8 percentage points lower than the 47.4% Mercyhurst allows to opponents. Mercyhurst has shot at a 42.2% rate from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points above the 41.8% shooting opponents of Wagner have averaged.

The Seahawks and Lakers meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zaire Williams is scoring 12.5 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Seahawks.

Shemar Rathan-Mayes is averaging 7.2 points and 3.6 assists for the Lakers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seahawks: 6-4, averaging 66.1 points, 34.1 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 7.9 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.6 points per game.

Lakers: 2-8, averaging 62.0 points, 24.3 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.