Mercer visits Western Carolina after Pelote’s 27-point showing

Mercer Bears (9-7, 2-1 SoCon) at Western Carolina Catamounts (4-10, 0-3 SoCon)

Cullowhee, North Carolina; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears -5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: Western Carolina faces Mercer after Bernard Pelote scored 27 points in Western Carolina’s 77-69 loss to the Wofford Terriers.

The Catamounts are 4-3 on their home court. Western Carolina is 3-8 against opponents with a winning record.

The Bears are 2-1 in SoCon play. Mercer is 4-2 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Western Carolina averages 69.2 points per game, 6.2 fewer points than the 75.4 Mercer gives up. Mercer averages 9.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than Western Carolina allows.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pelote is averaging 13.3 points and 7.6 rebounds for the Catamounts.

Tyler Johnson is shooting 48.4% and averaging 16.4 points for the Bears.

LAST 10 GAMES: Catamounts: 2-8, averaging 64.7 points, 32.4 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 36.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.9 points per game.

Bears: 6-4, averaging 79.3 points, 34.1 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 9.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

