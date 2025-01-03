Mercer visits VMI following Johnson’s 26-point showing

Mercer Bears (8-6, 1-0 SoCon) at VMI Keydets (6-8, 0-1 SoCon) Lexington, Virginia; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Mercer…

Mercer Bears (8-6, 1-0 SoCon) at VMI Keydets (6-8, 0-1 SoCon)

Lexington, Virginia; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mercer faces VMI after Tyler Johnson scored 26 points in Mercer’s 99-94 overtime win against the Chattanooga Mocs.

The Keydets have gone 4-1 at home. VMI is eighth in the SoCon with 23.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Augustinas Kiudulas averaging 4.3.

The Bears have gone 1-0 against SoCon opponents. Mercer averages 83.8 points while outscoring opponents by 7.4 points per game.

VMI scores 79.1 points per game, 2.7 more points than the 76.4 Mercer gives up. Mercer averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that VMI allows.

The Keydets and Bears face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kiudulas is scoring 14.9 points per game with 6.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Keydets.

Johnson is shooting 41.9% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, while averaging 17.1 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Keydets: 3-7, averaging 75.6 points, 33.1 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points per game.

Bears: 6-4, averaging 81.7 points, 33.6 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.3 points.

