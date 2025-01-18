Mercer visits Chattanooga after Anya’s 26-point showing

Mercer Bears (6-11, 1-1 SoCon) at Chattanooga Mocs (7-9, 2-1 SoCon) Chattanooga, Tennessee; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Chattanooga…

Mercer Bears (6-11, 1-1 SoCon) at Chattanooga Mocs (7-9, 2-1 SoCon)

Chattanooga, Tennessee; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chattanooga hosts Mercer after Brooke Anya scored 26 points in Chattanooga’s 69-63 victory against the Samford Bulldogs.

The Mocs have gone 5-3 at home. Chattanooga is 0-2 in one-possession games.

The Bears are 1-1 against SoCon opponents. Mercer has a 2-6 record against opponents over .500.

Chattanooga averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 5.5 per game Mercer allows. Mercer has shot at a 37.8% rate from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points below the 38.9% shooting opponents of Chattanooga have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caia Elisaldez is averaging 11.1 points and 4.6 assists for the Mocs.

Ariana Bennett is scoring 10.6 points per game with 4.4 rebounds and 0.6 assists for the Bears.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mocs: 4-6, averaging 60.7 points, 29.1 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.7 points per game.

Bears: 3-7, averaging 52.8 points, 23.6 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 37.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

