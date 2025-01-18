Mercer visits Bailey and Wofford

Mercer Bears (9-9, 2-3 SoCon) at Wofford Terriers (9-9, 3-2 SoCon) Spartanburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Mercer Bears (9-9, 2-3 SoCon) at Wofford Terriers (9-9, 3-2 SoCon)

Spartanburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Terriers -8.5; over/under is 150

BOTTOM LINE: Wofford hosts Mercer after Justin Bailey scored 22 points in Wofford’s 83-81 overtime loss to the Chattanooga Mocs.

The Terriers have gone 5-1 in home games. Wofford is 4-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 10.3 turnovers per game.

The Bears are 2-3 against conference opponents. Mercer is 2-7 against opponents over .500.

Wofford scores 75.4 points per game, 0.5 fewer points than the 75.9 Mercer allows. Mercer averages 10.3 more points per game (81.5) than Wofford gives up to opponents (71.2).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyler Filewich is averaging 11.3 points, 10.3 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Terriers.

Ahmad Robinson is shooting 42.9% and averaging 16.9 points for the Bears.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terriers: 6-4, averaging 77.1 points, 35.9 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points per game.

Bears: 5-5, averaging 79.1 points, 35.8 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.