Mercer takes on UNC Greensboro on 4-game slide

Mercer Bears (9-10, 2-4 SoCon) at UNC Greensboro Spartans (12-7, 5-1 SoCon)

Greensboro, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mercer comes into the matchup against UNC Greensboro as losers of four straight games.

The Spartans are 7-0 on their home court. UNC Greensboro scores 74.7 points and has outscored opponents by 10.6 points per game.

The Bears are 2-4 in conference matchups. Mercer ranks eighth in the SoCon shooting 33.1% from 3-point range.

UNC Greensboro is shooting 44.9% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points higher than the 43.0% Mercer allows to opponents. Mercer scores 15.7 more points per game (79.8) than UNC Greensboro gives up (64.1).

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Breath is averaging 6.5 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Spartans.

Ahmad Robinson is averaging 16.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 2.2 steals for the Bears.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 7-3, averaging 78.9 points, 30.6 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points per game.

Bears: 4-6, averaging 75.1 points, 35.6 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

