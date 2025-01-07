Mercer takes on East Tennessee State after Nze’s 25-point performance

East Tennessee State Buccaneers (8-7, 1-1 SoCon) at Mercer Bears (9-6, 2-0 SoCon) Macon, Georgia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

East Tennessee State Buccaneers (8-7, 1-1 SoCon) at Mercer Bears (9-6, 2-0 SoCon)

Macon, Georgia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mercer plays East Tennessee State after Jah Nze scored 25 points in Mercer’s 70-67 victory against the VMI Keydets.

The Bears are 5-0 on their home court. Mercer has a 4-2 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Buccaneers have gone 1-1 against SoCon opponents. East Tennessee State is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Mercer makes 46.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.3 percentage points higher than East Tennessee State has allowed to its opponents (44.0%). East Tennessee State has shot at a 45.5% rate from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points greater than the 42.8% shooting opponents of Mercer have averaged.

The Bears and Buccaneers meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Johnson is scoring 16.5 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Bears.

Quimari Peterson is averaging 18.2 points, 4.5 assists and 1.5 steals for the Buccaneers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 7-3, averaging 81.5 points, 34.2 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 9.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.6 points per game.

Buccaneers: 5-5, averaging 74.8 points, 33.3 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

