Mercer plays conference foe Samford

Samford Bulldogs (5-11) at Mercer Bears (5-10) Macon, Georgia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Emily Bowman and Samford visit…

Samford Bulldogs (5-11) at Mercer Bears (5-10)

Macon, Georgia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Emily Bowman and Samford visit Ashlee Locke and Mercer in SoCon play.

The Bears have gone 3-5 in home games. Mercer is 4-3 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 16.1 turnovers per game.

The Bulldogs are 1-7 on the road. Samford is 4-9 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Mercer is shooting 37.5% from the field this season, 6.0 percentage points lower than the 43.5% Samford allows to opponents. Samford scores 7.8 more points per game (71.3) than Mercer allows to opponents (63.5).

The Bears and Bulldogs meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ariana Bennett is scoring 10.9 points per game with 4.7 rebounds and 0.5 assists for the Bears.

Sadie Stetson is shooting 40.8% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 8.8 points and 1.5 steals.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 3-7, averaging 53.8 points, 28.6 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 37.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points per game.

Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 70.1 points, 30.5 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 9.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.