Mercer hosts Huff and Chattanooga

Chattanooga Mocs (8-5) at Mercer Bears (7-6)

Macon, Georgia; Wednesday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mocs -2.5; over/under is 155

BOTTOM LINE: Chattanooga takes on Mercer after Honor Huff scored 20 points in Chattanooga’s 74-65 loss to the Indiana Hoosiers.

The Bears have gone 4-0 at home. Mercer is second in the SoCon scoring 82.6 points while shooting 46.6% from the field.

The Mocs have gone 2-4 away from home. Chattanooga is fourth in the SoCon allowing 70.5 points while holding opponents to 44.1% shooting.

Mercer averages 82.6 points, 12.1 more per game than the 70.5 Chattanooga allows. Chattanooga averages 9.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 more made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Mercer gives up.

The Bears and Mocs match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ahmad Robinson is averaging 16 points, 5.5 assists and two steals for the Bears.

Huff is averaging 13.1 points and 3.1 assists for the Mocs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 5-5, averaging 78.4 points, 33.2 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.4 points per game.

Mocs: 8-2, averaging 79.0 points, 31.8 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 5.8 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

