Mercer hosts Furman following Walters’ 21-point game

Furman Paladins (11-9, 1-3 SoCon) at Mercer Bears (6-13, 1-3 SoCon)

Macon, Georgia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Furman visits Mercer after Tate Walters scored 21 points in Furman’s 77-62 loss to the Samford Bulldogs.

The Bears have gone 4-6 in home games. Mercer has a 2-12 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Paladins have gone 1-3 against SoCon opponents. Furman ranks third in the SoCon shooting 32.0% from 3-point range.

Mercer scores 52.4 points per game, 11.1 fewer points than the 63.5 Furman allows. Furman has shot at a 42.3% rate from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points higher than the 40.5% shooting opponents of Mercer have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ariana Bennett is averaging 10.2 points for the Bears. Talia Harris is averaging 8.7 points over the last 10 games.

Walters is averaging 13 points, 4.1 assists and two steals for the Paladins. Kate Johnson is averaging 9.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 2-8, averaging 49.7 points, 22.7 rebounds, 8.7 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 35.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points per game.

Paladins: 4-6, averaging 66.6 points, 34.8 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 9.0 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

