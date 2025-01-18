Memphis visits Tulane following Mabry’s 20-point outing

Memphis Tigers (3-13, 1-4 AAC) at Tulane Green Wave (11-6, 4-2 AAC) New Orleans; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Memphis Tigers (3-13, 1-4 AAC) at Tulane Green Wave (11-6, 4-2 AAC)

New Orleans; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tulane hosts Memphis after Amira Mabry scored 20 points in Tulane’s 66-62 victory over the Wichita State Shockers.

The Green Wave have gone 7-2 in home games. Tulane ranks second in the AAC with 25.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Sherese Pittman averaging 4.8.

The Tigers are 1-4 against conference opponents. Memphis averages 16.3 turnovers per game and is 2-3 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Tulane scores 70.5 points per game, 10.1 fewer points than the 80.6 Memphis gives up. Memphis has shot at a 40.2% rate from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points higher than the 36.3% shooting opponents of Tulane have averaged.

The Green Wave and Tigers face off Saturday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kendall Sneed is averaging 10.4 points, 4.1 assists and 1.7 steals for the Green Wave.

TI’lan Boler averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 17.1 points while shooting 37.0% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Green Wave: 8-2, averaging 69.0 points, 33.6 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.6 points per game.

Tigers: 1-9, averaging 69.7 points, 29.8 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.