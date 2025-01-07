Memphis plays UAB on 5-game road slide

Memphis Tigers (3-10, 1-1 AAC) at UAB Blazers (9-6, 0-3 AAC) Birmingham, Alabama; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Memphis…

Memphis Tigers (3-10, 1-1 AAC) at UAB Blazers (9-6, 0-3 AAC)

Birmingham, Alabama; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis will attempt to break its five-game road slide when the Tigers visit UAB.

The Blazers have gone 5-2 at home. UAB is third in the AAC scoring 71.0 points while shooting 43.8% from the field.

The Tigers have gone 1-1 against AAC opponents. Memphis leads the AAC scoring 73.3 points per game while shooting 40.3%.

UAB averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game, 3.2 more made shots than the 6.2 per game Memphis gives up. Memphis averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than UAB gives up.

The Blazers and Tigers face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maddie Walsh is averaging 13.1 points for the Blazers.

TI’lan Boler averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 17.5 points while shooting 34.8% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blazers: 6-4, averaging 71.3 points, 31.6 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points per game.

Tigers: 1-9, averaging 72.0 points, 32.8 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

