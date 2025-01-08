Memphis plays UAB on 5-game road skid

Memphis Tigers (3-10, 1-1 AAC) at UAB Blazers (9-6, 0-3 AAC) Birmingham, Alabama; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Memphis…

Memphis Tigers (3-10, 1-1 AAC) at UAB Blazers (9-6, 0-3 AAC)

Birmingham, Alabama; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis will look to stop its five-game road skid when the Tigers visit UAB.

The Blazers have gone 5-2 in home games. UAB is third in the AAC scoring 71.0 points while shooting 43.8% from the field.

The Tigers have gone 1-1 against AAC opponents. Memphis has a 1-6 record against opponents over .500.

UAB averages 71.0 points per game, 11.8 fewer points than the 82.8 Memphis gives up. Memphis averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than UAB gives up.

The Blazers and Tigers meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sara Bershers averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Blazers, scoring 10.1 points while shooting 35.7% from beyond the arc.

TI’lan Boler is scoring 17.5 points per game with 3.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Tigers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blazers: 6-4, averaging 71.3 points, 31.6 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points per game.

Tigers: 1-9, averaging 72.0 points, 32.8 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

