Memphis hosts Jenkins and UTSA

UTSA Roadrunners (14-2, 5-0 AAC) at Memphis Tigers (3-12, 1-3 AAC)

Memphis, Tennessee; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UTSA faces Memphis after Jordyn Jenkins scored 21 points in UTSA’s 69-51 win against the Wichita State Shockers.

The Tigers have gone 3-5 in home games. Memphis leads the AAC with 71.2 points and is shooting 40.0%.

The Roadrunners are 5-0 in conference matchups. UTSA averages 67.6 points and has outscored opponents by 12.9 points per game.

Memphis makes 40.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.7 percentage points higher than UTSA has allowed to its opponents (36.3%). UTSA’s 42.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.0 percentage points lower than Memphis has allowed to its opponents (45.8%).

The Tigers and Roadrunners face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: TI’lan Boler is averaging 16.9 points for the Tigers.

Jenkins is averaging 19.7 points and seven rebounds for the Roadrunners.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 1-9, averaging 71.2 points, 30.5 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.8 points per game.

Roadrunners: 9-1, averaging 68.0 points, 38.3 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.1 points.

