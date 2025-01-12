Memphis faces Rice on 6-game road slide

Memphis Tigers (3-11, 1-2 AAC) at Rice Owls (8-7, 1-2 AAC) Houston; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Memphis will…

Memphis Tigers (3-11, 1-2 AAC) at Rice Owls (8-7, 1-2 AAC)

Houston; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis will look to end its six-game road losing streak when the Tigers visit Rice.

The Owls have gone 6-2 in home games. Rice has a 1-2 record in one-possession games.

The Tigers are 1-2 in AAC play. Memphis leads the AAC scoring 72.1 points per game while shooting 40.4%.

Rice averages 66.7 points per game, 15.4 fewer points than the 82.1 Memphis allows. Memphis has shot at a 40.4% clip from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point above the 39.4% shooting opponents of Rice have averaged.

The Owls and Tigers match up Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dominique Ennis is averaging 11.5 points and 1.5 steals for the Owls.

Alasia Smith is averaging 12.6 points, 8.4 rebounds and 2.2 steals for the Tigers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 4-6, averaging 67.5 points, 34.1 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points per game.

Tigers: 1-9, averaging 71.0 points, 32.5 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.