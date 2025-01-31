Memphis faces East Carolina, aims to stop home losing streak

East Carolina Pirates (11-10, 3-6 AAC) at Memphis Tigers (4-15, 2-6 AAC) Memphis, Tennessee; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

East Carolina Pirates (11-10, 3-6 AAC) at Memphis Tigers (4-15, 2-6 AAC)

Memphis, Tennessee; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis looks to end its three-game home losing streak with a win against East Carolina.

The Tigers have gone 3-7 at home. Memphis has a 2-9 record against opponents above .500.

The Pirates are 3-6 against AAC opponents. East Carolina ranks eighth in the AAC scoring 29.0 points per game in the paint led by Amiya Joyner averaging 14.0.

Memphis is shooting 39.3% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points lower than the 40.0% East Carolina allows to opponents. East Carolina averages 62.2 points per game, 16.0 fewer points than the 78.2 Memphis allows to opponents.

The Tigers and Pirates match up Saturday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tanyuel is averaging 9.6 points for the Tigers. TI’lan Boler is averaging 17.1 points over the past 10 games.

Joyner is averaging 13.7 points and 8.6 rebounds for the Pirates. Jayla Hearp is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 2-8, averaging 67.4 points, 30.7 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points per game.

Pirates: 4-6, averaging 64.8 points, 30.6 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 9.0 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.