Meister leads Indiana against No. 1 UCLA after 20-point game

UCLA Bruins (14-0, 3-0 Big Ten) at Indiana Hoosiers (10-3, 2-0 Big Ten)

Bloomington, Indiana; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana hosts No. 1 UCLA after Lilly Meister scored 20 points in Indiana’s 83-52 victory against the Wisconsin Badgers.

The Hoosiers are 7-1 in home games. Indiana ranks eighth in the Big Ten with 17.0 assists per game led by Chloe Moore-McNeil averaging 4.2.

The Bruins are 3-0 in conference games. UCLA ranks fifth in college basketball with 42.0 rebounds per game. Lauren Betts leads the Bruins with 9.8.

Indiana averages 72.8 points, 20.5 more per game than the 52.3 UCLA gives up. UCLA has shot at a 50.1% rate from the field this season, 10.5 percentage points greater than the 39.6% shooting opponents of Indiana have averaged.

The Hoosiers and Bruins meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Moore-McNeil is averaging 9.1 points, 4.2 assists and 1.8 steals for the Hoosiers.

Betts is averaging 19.3 points, 9.8 rebounds and 2.2 blocks for the Bruins.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hoosiers: 9-1, averaging 75.1 points, 31.0 rebounds, 18.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.6 points per game.

Bruins: 10-0, averaging 83.2 points, 39.9 rebounds, 20.8 assists, 9.0 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 50.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 50.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

