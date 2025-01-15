Medor and Fordham host UMass

UMass Minutemen (6-11, 1-3 A-10) at Fordham Rams (8-9, 0-4 A-10) New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

UMass Minutemen (6-11, 1-3 A-10) at Fordham Rams (8-9, 0-4 A-10)

New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -1.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: Fordham plays UMass after Japhet Medor scored 20 points in Fordham’s 74-64 loss to the Davidson Wildcats.

The Rams have gone 6-3 in home games. Fordham is 4-4 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.9 turnovers per game.

The Minutemen are 1-3 against A-10 opponents. UMass ranks fifth in the A-10 with 34.4 rebounds per game led by Daniel Rivera averaging 7.5.

Fordham’s average of 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 more made shots on average than the 7.9 per game UMass gives up. UMass’ 41.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.0 percentage points lower than Fordham has given up to its opponents (46.7%).

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jackie Johnson III is averaging 17.9 points and 1.6 steals for the Rams.

Rivera is averaging 12 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Minutemen.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 5-5, averaging 74.5 points, 33.3 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points per game.

Minutemen: 4-6, averaging 73.9 points, 32.9 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 8.7 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.