Meadow puts up 18, Boise State beats Wyoming 96-55

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Andrew Meadow scored 18 points as Boise State beat Wyoming 96-55 on Tuesday night.

Meadow shot 5 of 7 from the field, including 3 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 5 from the free-throw line for the Broncos (13-5, 5-2 Mountain West Conference). Julian Bowie scored 16 points while going 5 of 7 (5 for 6 from 3-point range). Alvaro Cardenas had 14 points and shot 4 of 4 from the field and 4 for 5 from the free-throw line.

Obi Agbim finished with 16 points for the Cowboys (9-8, 2-4). Dontaie Allen added 11 points for Wyoming. Touko Tainamo had five points.

Boise State took the lead less than four minutes into the game and never looked back. Tyson Degenhart led their team in scoring with 12 points in the first half to help put them up 50-21 at the break. Boise State pulled away with a 10-0 run in the second half to extend a 29-point lead to 39 points. They outscored Wyoming by 12 points in the final half, as Chris Lockett Jr. led the way with a team-high 11 second-half points.

