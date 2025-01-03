Mead, Western Kentucky Hilltoppers to host Atkins and the Florida International Panthers

Florida International Panthers (4-8, 0-1 CUSA) at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (9-4, 0-1 CUSA) Bowling Green, Kentucky; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST…

Florida International Panthers (4-8, 0-1 CUSA) at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (9-4, 0-1 CUSA)

Bowling Green, Kentucky; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CUSA foes Western Kentucky and Florida International face off on Saturday.

The Hilltoppers are 5-1 on their home court. Western Kentucky scores 75.9 points while outscoring opponents by 10.0 points per game.

The Panthers are 0-1 against CUSA opponents. Florida International is seventh in the CUSA with 32.2 rebounds per game led by Bineta Diatta averaging 5.8.

Western Kentucky averages 75.9 points, 11.2 more per game than the 64.7 Florida International allows. Florida International averages 68.1 points per game, 2.2 more than the 65.9 Western Kentucky allows.

The Hilltoppers and Panthers match up Saturday for the first time in CUSA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josie Gilvin is averaging 10.5 points and 2.2 steals for the Hilltoppers.

Angena Belloso is averaging 9.3 points and 1.8 steals for the Panthers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hilltoppers: 6-4, averaging 73.4 points, 27.3 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 10.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points per game.

Panthers: 3-7, averaging 61.2 points, 29.4 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 10.3 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.