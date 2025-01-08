McQueen leads Clemson against Virginia after 26-point game

Virginia Cavaliers (9-6, 1-2 ACC) at Clemson Tigers (10-5, 3-1 ACC) Clemson, South Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Virginia Cavaliers (9-6, 1-2 ACC) at Clemson Tigers (10-5, 3-1 ACC)

Clemson, South Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Clemson plays Virginia after Loyal McQueen scored 26 points in Clemson’s 65-61 victory against the Stanford Cardinal.

The Tigers have gone 7-2 at home. Clemson ranks eighth in the ACC with 15.6 assists per game led by McQueen averaging 5.5.

The Cavaliers are 1-2 against ACC opponents. Virginia averages 17.6 turnovers per game and is 4-1 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Clemson scores 69.8 points, 5.5 more per game than the 64.3 Virginia allows. Virginia averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 more made shots on average than the 5.1 per game Clemson gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hannah Kohn averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 8.9 points while shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc.

Kymora Johnson is averaging 17.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.8 steals for the Cavaliers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, averaging 66.2 points, 30.4 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 4.2 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points per game.

Cavaliers: 5-5, averaging 67.9 points, 38.1 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.