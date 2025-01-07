McQueen and the Detroit Mercy Titans take on conference foe Wright State

Detroit Mercy Titans (10-3, 4-1 Horizon) at Wright State Raiders (2-14, 0-6 Horizon) Fairborn, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Detroit Mercy Titans (10-3, 4-1 Horizon) at Wright State Raiders (2-14, 0-6 Horizon)

Fairborn, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Horizon foes Wright State and Detroit Mercy face off on Wednesday.

The Raiders are 2-4 in home games. Wright State averages 16.4 turnovers per game and is 1-7 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Titans have gone 4-1 against Horizon opponents. Detroit Mercy is 3-3 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Wright State averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more made shots than the 6.0 per game Detroit Mercy allows. Detroit Mercy averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than Wright State gives up.

The Raiders and Titans meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Olivia Brown is averaging 2.7 points for the Raiders.

Aaliyah McQueen is averaging 16.4 points, seven rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Titans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 0-10, averaging 61.4 points, 28.9 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 36.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points per game.

Titans: 8-2, averaging 68.5 points, 30.7 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 10.1 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.