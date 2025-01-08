McQueen and the Detroit Mercy Titans take on conference foe Wright State

Detroit Mercy Titans (10-3, 4-1 Horizon) at Wright State Raiders (2-14, 0-6 Horizon) Fairborn, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Detroit Mercy Titans (10-3, 4-1 Horizon) at Wright State Raiders (2-14, 0-6 Horizon)

Fairborn, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit Mercy visits Wright State in Horizon action Wednesday.

The Raiders have gone 2-4 at home. Wright State is eighth in the Horizon with 11.7 assists per game led by Olivia Brown averaging 2.8.

The Titans have gone 4-1 against Horizon opponents. Detroit Mercy has a 3-3 record against opponents over .500.

Wright State averages 63.3 points per game, 5.2 fewer points than the 68.5 Detroit Mercy allows. Detroit Mercy averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than Wright State gives up.

The Raiders and Titans match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amaya Staton is scoring 10.1 points per game with 7.4 rebounds and 0.3 assists for the Raiders.

Aaliyah McQueen is shooting 44.4% and averaging 16.4 points for the Titans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 0-10, averaging 61.4 points, 28.9 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 36.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points per game.

Titans: 8-2, averaging 68.5 points, 30.7 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 10.1 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

