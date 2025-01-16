McQueen and the Clemson Tigers take on conference foe Florida State

Clemson Tigers (10-7, 3-3 ACC) at Florida State Seminoles (13-4, 3-2 ACC) Tallahassee, Florida; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Clemson Tigers (10-7, 3-3 ACC) at Florida State Seminoles (13-4, 3-2 ACC)

Tallahassee, Florida; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Clemson plays Florida State in ACC action Thursday.

The Seminoles have gone 9-0 at home. Florida State leads the ACC with 92.8 points and is shooting 46.0%.

The Tigers have gone 3-3 against ACC opponents. Clemson scores 68.5 points and has outscored opponents by 8.9 points per game.

Florida State averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game, 3.5 more made shots than the 5.1 per game Clemson allows. Clemson has shot at a 43.9% rate from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points greater than the 40.5% shooting opponents of Florida State have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: O’Mariah Gordon is averaging 16.4 points, 4.1 assists and 2.8 steals for the Seminoles.

Hannah Kohn averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 9.7 points while shooting 39.7% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seminoles: 7-3, averaging 90.4 points, 35.9 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 11.5 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points per game.

Tigers: 5-5, averaging 67.4 points, 29.6 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points.

