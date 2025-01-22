McQueen and the Clemson Tigers host conference foe Miami (FL)

Miami Hurricanes (11-7, 1-6 ACC) at Clemson Tigers (10-9, 3-5 ACC) Clemson, South Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Miami Hurricanes (11-7, 1-6 ACC) at Clemson Tigers (10-9, 3-5 ACC)

Clemson, South Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Haley Cavinder and Miami (FL) visit Loyal McQueen and Clemson in ACC action.

The Tigers have gone 7-4 in home games. Clemson scores 68.3 points and has outscored opponents by 6.0 points per game.

The Hurricanes are 1-6 against ACC opponents. Miami (FL) scores 71.7 points while outscoring opponents by 4.2 points per game.

Clemson makes 44.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.0 percentage points higher than Miami (FL) has allowed to its opponents (40.1%). Miami (FL) scores 9.4 more points per game (71.7) than Clemson gives up (62.3).

The Tigers and Hurricanes square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: McQueen is averaging 14.3 points and 5.1 assists for the Tigers. Mia Moore is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games.

Cavinder is averaging 17.6 points, 7.6 rebounds and 4.8 assists for the Hurricanes. Jasmyne Roberts is averaging 12.4 points and 1.7 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 4-6, averaging 66.8 points, 29.1 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.

Hurricanes: 4-6, averaging 67.4 points, 32.6 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 6.9 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points.

