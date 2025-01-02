McQueen and Moore lead Clemson women to 69-58 win over No. 20 California

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Loyal McQueen scored 18 points, Mia Moore added 14 and Clemson defeated No. 20 California 69-58…

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Loyal McQueen scored 18 points, Mia Moore added 14 and Clemson defeated No. 20 California 69-58 on Thursday night.

The Tigers had the 15th lead change in the midst of a 7-0 run in the third quarter with Anya Poole’s three-point play making it 47-42. Moore then scored the first seven points of a 12-0 run to close the quarter for a 61-46 lead entering the fourth.

The Golden Bears had a 7-0 run early in the fourth but could cut the deficit to single figures.

Tessa Miller added 11 points for the Tigers (9-5, 2-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) and Raven Thompson had 10 off the bench.

Clemson scored 23 points off 15 Cal turnovers and only had 10 giveaways for five points.

Ioanna Krimili had 18 points for the Golden Bears (13-2, 1-1) Ugonne Onyiah added 13 points and 10 rebounds and Marta Suarez had 12 points.

The Tigers were 10 of 17 in the decisive third quarter while Cal went 4 of 13 with five turnovers.

McQueen scored the last four points of the first quarter to give Clemson a 17-15 lead and then beat the buzzer with a layup to end the second quarter and the Tigers led 36-35 at the break.

McQueen had 14 points in the evenly played first half and Krimili had 13 for Cal.

Clemson is home against Stanford on Sunday when Cal plays at SMU.

