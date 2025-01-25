McQueen and Detroit Mercy host Robert Morris

Robert Morris Colonials (7-12, 3-7 Horizon) at Detroit Mercy Titans (12-6, 6-4 Horizon) Detroit; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Robert Morris Colonials (7-12, 3-7 Horizon) at Detroit Mercy Titans (12-6, 6-4 Horizon)

Detroit; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit Mercy hosts Robert Morris after Aaliyah McQueen scored 21 points in Detroit Mercy’s 72-65 loss to the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons.

The Titans are 8-2 on their home court. Detroit Mercy is 3-5 against opponents over .500.

The Colonials have gone 3-7 against Horizon opponents. Robert Morris is second in the Horizon with 8.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Danielle Vuletich averaging 2.1.

Detroit Mercy’s average of 5.8 made 3-pointers per game is 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Robert Morris allows. Robert Morris averages 4.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 6.0 per game Detroit Mercy allows.

The Titans and Colonials square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Emaia O’Brien is shooting 42.9% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Titans, while averaging 14.8 points and two steals. McQueen is averaging 17.8 points, 9.3 rebounds and 1.9 steals over the past 10 games.

Noa Givon is averaging 10.6 points for the Colonials. Isys Grady is averaging 7.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Titans: 6-4, averaging 63.6 points, 30.6 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 8.6 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points per game.

Colonials: 4-6, averaging 59.0 points, 30.8 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.5 points.

