McPherson and Northern Illinois host Western Michigan

Northern Illinois Huskies (4-13, 0-5 MAC) at Western Michigan Broncos (4-13, 1-4 MAC) Kalamazoo, Michigan; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Northern Illinois Huskies (4-13, 0-5 MAC) at Western Michigan Broncos (4-13, 1-4 MAC)

Kalamazoo, Michigan; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Illinois plays Western Michigan after Quaran McPherson scored 22 points in Northern Illinois’ 71-66 loss to the Central Michigan Chippewas.

The Broncos have gone 2-6 at home. Western Michigan is the MAC leader with 11.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Owen Lobsinger averaging 2.2.

The Huskies have gone 0-5 against MAC opponents. Northern Illinois is 3-8 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 11.2 turnovers per game.

Western Michigan’s average of 5.2 made 3-pointers per game is 2.9 fewer made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Northern Illinois allows. Northern Illinois averages 9.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than Western Michigan allows.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Markhi Strickland is averaging 11.7 points for the Broncos.

James Dent Jr. averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, scoring 12.4 points while shooting 35.5% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 1-9, averaging 72.7 points, 32.9 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.6 points per game.

Huskies: 2-8, averaging 70.8 points, 27.8 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points.

