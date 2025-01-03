McNeese visits Payne and East Texas A&M

McNeese Cowgirls (5-8, 0-2 Southland) at East Texas A&M Lions (4-8, 1-2 Southland) Commerce, Texas; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

McNeese Cowgirls (5-8, 0-2 Southland) at East Texas A&M Lions (4-8, 1-2 Southland)

Commerce, Texas; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Texas A&M hosts McNeese after Jasmine Payne scored 20 points in East Texas A&M’s 68-60 victory against the Nicholls Colonels.

The Lions are 3-1 on their home court. East Texas A&M is 3-4 against opponents over .500.

The Cowgirls have gone 0-2 against Southland opponents. McNeese ranks seventh in the Southland shooting 30.2% from 3-point range.

East Texas A&M averages 70.2 points per game, 4.7 more points than the 65.5 McNeese allows. McNeese averages 5.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 fewer makes per game than East Texas A&M allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nykesha Sanders is averaging 5.5 points and 5.3 assists for the Lions.

Mireia Yespes is shooting 48.3% and averaging 8.9 points for the Cowgirls.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 3-7, averaging 70.2 points, 29.6 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points per game.

Cowgirls: 2-8, averaging 58.0 points, 31.9 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 35.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points.

