McNeese visits Northwestern State following Garcia’s 24-point game

McNeese Cowboys (9-5, 3-0 Southland) at Northwestern State Demons (7-7, 3-0 Southland) Natchitoches, Louisiana; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

McNeese Cowboys (9-5, 3-0 Southland) at Northwestern State Demons (7-7, 3-0 Southland)

Natchitoches, Louisiana; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cowboys -10; over/under is 130.5

BOTTOM LINE: McNeese visits Northwestern State after Javohn Garcia scored 24 points in McNeese’s 75-56 victory against the East Texas A&M Lions.

The Demons have gone 5-1 in home games. Northwestern State is eighth in the Southland at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 69.5 points while holding opponents to 42.4% shooting.

The Cowboys are 3-0 in Southland play. McNeese averages 10.6 turnovers per game and is 9-3 when winning the turnover battle.

Northwestern State’s average of 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.9 fewer made shots on average than the 8.3 per game McNeese allows. McNeese averages 7.0 more points per game (76.5) than Northwestern State allows (69.5).

The Demons and Cowboys match up Monday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jon Sanders is shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Demons, while averaging 11.2 points.

Sincere Parker is averaging 14.8 points for the Cowboys.

LAST 10 GAMES: Demons: 6-4, averaging 72.0 points, 33.3 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points per game.

Cowboys: 7-3, averaging 75.5 points, 32.3 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

