McNeese visits Northwestern State following Ayres’ 20-point outing

McNeese Cowgirls (5-7, 0-1 Southland) at Northwestern State Demons (4-7, 1-1 Southland) Natchitoches, Louisiana; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

McNeese Cowgirls (5-7, 0-1 Southland) at Northwestern State Demons (4-7, 1-1 Southland)

Natchitoches, Louisiana; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern State hosts McNeese after Sharna Ayres scored 20 points in Northwestern State’s 57-51 win over the Houston Christian Huskies.

The Demons are 3-1 on their home court. Northwestern State is 3-5 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Cowgirls have gone 0-1 against Southland opponents. McNeese averages 19.5 turnovers per game and is 3-1 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Northwestern State is shooting 37.3% from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points lower than the 39.3% McNeese allows to opponents. McNeese averages 5.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 more made shots on average than the 3.6 per game Northwestern State allows.

The Demons and Cowgirls face off Thursday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vernell Atamah is scoring 13.5 points per game and averaging 5.5 rebounds for the Demons.

Mireia Yespes is scoring 9.3 points per game and averaging 7.0 rebounds for the Cowgirls.

LAST 10 GAMES: Demons: 3-7, averaging 57.4 points, 33.9 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 36.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.9 points per game.

Cowgirls: 3-7, averaging 60.2 points, 33.4 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 37.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

