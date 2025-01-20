McNeese takes on SFA, aims for 9th straight win

Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (8-10, 1-6 Southland) at McNeese Cowboys (13-5, 7-0 Southland) Lake Charles, Louisiana; Monday, 4 p.m. EST…

Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (8-10, 1-6 Southland) at McNeese Cowboys (13-5, 7-0 Southland)

Lake Charles, Louisiana; Monday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cowboys -15.5; over/under is 130.5

BOTTOM LINE: McNeese comes into a matchup with SFA as winners of eight games in a row.

The Cowboys have gone 7-1 in home games. McNeese has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The ‘Jacks are 1-6 against Southland opponents. SFA leads the Southland giving up only 64.1 points per game while holding opponents to 39.6% shooting.

McNeese’s average of 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.8 more made shots on average than the 6.3 per game SFA allows. SFA averages 4.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.9 per game McNeese gives up.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: DJ Richards is shooting 38.8% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Cowboys, while averaging 8.9 points.

Kyle Hayman averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the ‘Jacks, scoring 12.1 points while shooting 29.9% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 9-1, averaging 79.2 points, 34.2 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 9.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.2 points per game.

‘Jacks: 3-7, averaging 63.2 points, 32.3 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points.

