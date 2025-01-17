McNeese takes home win streak into matchup with Lamar

Lamar Cardinals (9-8, 4-2 Southland) at McNeese Cowboys (12-5, 6-0 Southland) Lake Charles, Louisiana; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Lamar Cardinals (9-8, 4-2 Southland) at McNeese Cowboys (12-5, 6-0 Southland)

Lake Charles, Louisiana; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: McNeese hosts Lamar trying to extend its four-game home winning streak.

The Cowboys are 6-1 on their home court. McNeese ranks sixth in the Southland in rebounding with 32.6 rebounds. Joe Charles paces the Cowboys with 6.8 boards.

The Cardinals are 4-2 against Southland opponents. Lamar ranks third in the Southland with 11.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Adam Hamilton averaging 2.5.

McNeese’s average of 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 more made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Lamar gives up. Lamar has shot at a 44.1% rate from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points greater than the 40.2% shooting opponents of McNeese have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Javohn Garcia is scoring 14.0 points per game with 3.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Cowboys.

Alexis Marmolejos is averaging 14.9 points for the Cardinals.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 8-2, averaging 78.4 points, 34.1 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 9.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.2 points per game.

Cardinals: 7-3, averaging 69.1 points, 34.1 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 7.8 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

