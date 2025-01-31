McNeese plays Nicholls following Ellis’ 21-point outing

McNeese Cowgirls (8-13, 3-7 Southland) at Nicholls Colonels (14-6, 7-4 Southland) Thibodaux, Louisiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: McNeese…

McNeese Cowgirls (8-13, 3-7 Southland) at Nicholls Colonels (14-6, 7-4 Southland)

Thibodaux, Louisiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: McNeese takes on Nicholls after Kiayra Ellis scored 21 points in McNeese’s 77-63 loss to the Incarnate Word Cardinals.

The Colonels are 6-2 in home games. Nicholls is seventh in the Southland scoring 62.2 points while shooting 41.4% from the field.

The Cowgirls are 3-7 in Southland play. McNeese has a 4-9 record against opponents above .500.

Nicholls makes 41.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.7 percentage points higher than McNeese has allowed to its opponents (38.7%). McNeese has shot at a 37.9% rate from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points above the 36.5% shooting opponents of Nicholls have averaged.

The Colonels and Cowgirls meet Saturday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tanita Swift is averaging 14.6 points, 3.6 assists and 1.8 steals for the Colonels. Britiya Curtis is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games.

Kyla Davis averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Cowgirls, scoring 6.4 points while shooting 30.4% from beyond the arc. Paris Guillory is shooting 34.2% and averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonels: 7-3, averaging 61.8 points, 27.9 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 9.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.1 points per game.

Cowgirls: 3-7, averaging 57.1 points, 36.0 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 4.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 35.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

