McNeese faces SFA in conference matchup

Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (13-4, 3-3 Southland) at McNeese Cowgirls (7-9, 2-3 Southland) Lake Charles, Louisiana; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (13-4, 3-3 Southland) at McNeese Cowgirls (7-9, 2-3 Southland)

Lake Charles, Louisiana; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mireia Yespes and McNeese host Ashlyn Traylor and SFA in Southland action Thursday.

The Cowgirls are 4-3 in home games. McNeese is eighth in the Southland with 12.4 assists per game led by Tyrielle Williams averaging 3.1.

The Ladyjacks are 3-3 in Southland play. SFA averages 80.6 points and has outscored opponents by 19.0 points per game.

McNeese is shooting 38.8% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 37.3% SFA allows to opponents. SFA averages 9.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.2 more made shots on average than the 5.7 per game McNeese allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Williams is averaging 5.9 points and 3.1 assists for the Cowgirls.

Faith Blackstone is averaging 15.6 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Ladyjacks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowgirls: 4-6, averaging 56.9 points, 36.1 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 36.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points per game.

Ladyjacks: 6-4, averaging 79.2 points, 34.4 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 9.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.