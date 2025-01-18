McNeese Cowboys play the Lamar Cardinals on 7-game win streak

Lamar Cardinals (9-8, 4-2 Southland) at McNeese Cowboys (12-5, 6-0 Southland) Lake Charles, Louisiana; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Lamar Cardinals (9-8, 4-2 Southland) at McNeese Cowboys (12-5, 6-0 Southland)

Lake Charles, Louisiana; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cowboys -16.5; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: McNeese heads into a matchup against Lamar as winners of seven consecutive games.

The Cowboys are 6-1 on their home court. McNeese is second in the Southland with 36.9 points per game in the paint led by Alyn Breed averaging 8.0.

The Cardinals are 4-2 in Southland play. Lamar ranks fourth in the Southland shooting 34.3% from 3-point range.

McNeese scores 77.5 points, 10.0 more per game than the 67.5 Lamar gives up. Lamar scores 8.2 more points per game (73.0) than McNeese gives up (64.8).

The Cowboys and Cardinals match up Saturday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: DJ Richards is shooting 37.2% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Cowboys, while averaging 8.4 points.

Alexis Marmolejos is scoring 14.9 points per game with 2.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Cardinals.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 8-2, averaging 78.4 points, 34.1 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 9.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.2 points per game.

Cardinals: 7-3, averaging 69.1 points, 34.1 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 7.8 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

