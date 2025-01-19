McNeese Cowboys face the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks on 8-game win streak

Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (8-10, 1-6 Southland) at McNeese Cowboys (13-5, 7-0 Southland) Lake Charles, Louisiana; Monday, 4 p.m. EST…

Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (8-10, 1-6 Southland) at McNeese Cowboys (13-5, 7-0 Southland)

Lake Charles, Louisiana; Monday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: McNeese will look to keep its eight-game win streak intact when the Cowboys take on SFA.

The Cowboys are 7-1 on their home court. McNeese ranks eighth in the Southland with 22.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Joe Charles averaging 4.1.

The ‘Jacks are 1-6 in conference games. SFA is 4-8 against opponents with a winning record.

McNeese averages 77.4 points, 13.3 more per game than the 64.1 SFA allows. SFA has shot at a 43.0% rate from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points above the 40.5% shooting opponents of McNeese have averaged.

The Cowboys and ‘Jacks meet Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Javohn Garcia is shooting 44.9% and averaging 13.7 points for the Cowboys.

Chrishawn Christmas is averaging 7.6 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the ‘Jacks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 9-1, averaging 79.2 points, 34.2 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 9.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.2 points per game.

‘Jacks: 3-7, averaging 63.2 points, 32.3 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points.

