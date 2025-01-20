McNeese beats Stephen F. Austin 79-59

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Christian Shumate scored 16 points as McNeese beat Stephen F. Austin 79-59 on Monday night…

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Christian Shumate scored 16 points as McNeese beat Stephen F. Austin 79-59 on Monday night to prolong the winning streak to nine games.

Shumate added 11 rebounds and three blocks for the Cowboys (14-5, 8-0 Southland Conference). Sincere Parker scored 15 points and added three steals. DJ Richards had 14 points and shot 3 for 6 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line.

The Lumberjacks (8-11, 1-7) were led by Nana Antwi-Boasiako, who posted 15 points, six rebounds and two steals. SFA also got 11 points, six rebounds and three steals from Chrishawn Christmas. Kyle Hayman also put up 10 points, five assists and two steals.

Both teams play on Saturday. McNeese visits UT Rio Grande Valley and SFA hosts Northwestern State.

