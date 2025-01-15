McNeal leads Green Bay against Detroit Mercy after 22-point game

Detroit Mercy Titans (11-4, 5-2 Horizon) at Green Bay Phoenix (13-5, 6-1 Horizon) Green Bay, Wisconsin; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

Detroit Mercy Titans (11-4, 5-2 Horizon) at Green Bay Phoenix (13-5, 6-1 Horizon)

Green Bay, Wisconsin; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Green Bay plays Detroit Mercy after Natalie McNeal scored 22 points in Green Bay’s 78-48 victory against the Robert Morris Colonials.

The Phoenix have gone 6-2 at home. Green Bay averages 16.9 assists per game to lead the Horizon, paced by Bailey Butler with 5.0.

The Titans are 5-2 against Horizon opponents. Detroit Mercy ranks fifth in the Horizon with 31.5 rebounds per game led by Aaliyah McQueen averaging 7.9.

Green Bay is shooting 42.4% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 41.8% Detroit Mercy allows to opponents. Detroit Mercy has shot at a 41.1% rate from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points above the 40.3% shooting opponents of Green Bay have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: McNeal is averaging 14.1 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Phoenix.

McQueen is averaging 17.2 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.9 steals for the Titans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phoenix: 8-2, averaging 71.2 points, 34.9 rebounds, 18.8 assists, 7.6 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.9 points per game.

Titans: 7-3, averaging 67.2 points, 31.7 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 10.1 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.