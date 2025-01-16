McNeal and Green Bay host Detroit Mercy

Detroit Mercy Titans (11-4, 5-2 Horizon) at Green Bay Phoenix (13-5, 6-1 Horizon) Green Bay, Wisconsin; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

Detroit Mercy Titans (11-4, 5-2 Horizon) at Green Bay Phoenix (13-5, 6-1 Horizon)

Green Bay, Wisconsin; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Green Bay faces Detroit Mercy after Natalie McNeal scored 22 points in Green Bay’s 78-48 victory over the Robert Morris Colonials.

The Phoenix are 6-2 on their home court. Green Bay ranks seventh in the Horizon with 8.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Jasmine Kondrakiewicz averaging 3.2.

The Titans are 5-2 in conference games. Detroit Mercy is 3-3 against opponents over .500.

Green Bay’s average of 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 more made shots on average than the 6.0 per game Detroit Mercy gives up. Detroit Mercy has shot at a 41.1% clip from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points greater than the 40.3% shooting opponents of Green Bay have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: McNeal is scoring 14.1 points per game and averaging 6.3 rebounds for the Phoenix.

Aaliyah McQueen is averaging 17.2 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.9 steals for the Titans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phoenix: 8-2, averaging 71.2 points, 34.9 rebounds, 18.8 assists, 7.6 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.9 points per game.

Titans: 7-3, averaging 67.2 points, 31.7 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 10.1 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points.

