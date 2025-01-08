McNair scores 20 as Boston University defeats American 60-54

BOSTON (AP) — Michael McNair’s 20 points helped Boston University defeat American 60-54 on Wednesday night. McNair shot 6 of…

McNair shot 6 of 11 from the field, including 4 for 8 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 5 from the line for the Terriers (8-8, 2-1 Patriot League). Kyrone Alexander added 15 points while going 6 of 12 from the floor, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and 2 for 5 from the line while he also had seven rebounds.

Matt Rogers led the Eagles (7-9, 1-2) in scoring, finishing with 22 points and six rebounds. Elijah Stephens added 12 points and two steals and Greg Jones had 11 points and seven rebounds.

McNair put up 11 points in the first half for BU, which went into halftime tied 30-30 with American. BU used a 13-2 second-half run to take the lead at 48-37 with 8:17 left. Alexander scored 10 second-half points.

Both teams next play Saturday. Boston University visits Colgate and American plays Bucknell at home.

