McMullen scores 22 points, grabs 14 rebounds in Georgia State’s 94-70 victory over Louisiana

ATLANTA (AP) — Nicholas McMullen had 22 points and 14 rebounds in Georgia State’s 94-70 win against Louisiana on Saturday night.

Toneari Lane scored 21 points and added five rebounds for the Panthers (5-10, 1-2 Sun Belt Conference). Cesare Edwards shot 6 of 13 from the field and 8 for 10 from the line to finish with 20 points. The victory snapped a seven-game losing streak for the Panthers.

Mostapha El Moutaouakkil led the Ragin’ Cajuns (4-11, 2-1) in scoring, finishing with 17 points and nine rebounds. Kentrell Garnett added 13 points for Louisiana. Christian Wright finished with 11 points.

